Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 2.6% increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.69. 2,426,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

