Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Director Keith Meister Acquires 800,222 Shares of Stock

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Keith Meister purchased 800,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $5,449,511.82. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,604,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,504,064.01. The trade was a 4.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vestis stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $914.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.78. Vestis Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $712.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.Vestis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vestis by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 94,695 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vestis by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 363,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78,446 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vestis by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 395,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

