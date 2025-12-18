Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southport Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Southport Acquisition Trading Down 4.2%

About Southport Acquisition

NYSE:ANGX opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Southport Acquisition has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

