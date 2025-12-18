Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares set a $72.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

FNF opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,569,000 after buying an additional 4,477,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,685,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 167.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,741,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,379,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,421 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

