Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIREF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIREF

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 10.60%.The business had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.