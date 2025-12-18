Analysts Set APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $38.81

Shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.8095.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. CJS Securities raised shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get APi Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $12,270,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,583,631.10. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 900,000 shares of company stock worth $32,342,000 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in APi Group by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 2.6%

APi Group stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. APi Group has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.