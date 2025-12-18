Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 3,695 Average Target Price from Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,702.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Halma from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,700 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,750 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,820 to GBX 3,880 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 3,502 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,316 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,514.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,336.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 15,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,381, for a total transaction of £507,150. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

