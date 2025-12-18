Analysts Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) PT at $12.70

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 131.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 710,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,197.04. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $95,180. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12,230.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,375.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.