Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $22.16 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,631 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after buying an additional 2,705,033 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,130 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,556 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,974,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 12.3%

BATS QUAL opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.59.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

