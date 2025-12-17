Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) and Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Critical Contrast

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scope Industries and Donaldson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Scope Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Donaldson $3.69 billion 2.84 $367.00 million $3.21 28.35

Dividends

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Scope Industries.

Scope Industries pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Donaldson pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Donaldson pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donaldson has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scope Industries and Donaldson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Donaldson 0 2 2 0 2.50

Donaldson has a consensus price target of $93.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Donaldson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Scope Industries and Donaldson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A Donaldson 10.25% 30.24% 15.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Donaldson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Scope Industries has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donaldson has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Donaldson beats Scope Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scope Industries

(Get Free Report)

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, and OEM dealer networks. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air and industrial gasses purification systems; and hydraulic and lubricated rotating equipment applications, as well as gas and liquid filtration for industrial processes. This segment sells its products to various distributors, OEMs, and end-users. Its Life Sciences segment provides micro-environment gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; bioprocessing equipment, that includes bioreactors and fermenters; and bioprocessing consumables, such as chromatography devices, reagents and filters, and polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, as well as specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, battery systems, and powertrain components to OEMs and various end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Scope Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scope Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.