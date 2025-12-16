Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,218 shares of company stock worth $62,395,804. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $239.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $243.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

