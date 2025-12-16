Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Structure Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of -1.64. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $94.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.1% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.