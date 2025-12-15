5,341 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 18.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 56.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $110.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $113.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Zacks Research lowered Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

