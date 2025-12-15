Head to Head Contrast: Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) and Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Barfresh Food Group and Amer Prem Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Amer Prem Water 0 0 0 0 0.00

Barfresh Food Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.31%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Amer Prem Water.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amer Prem Water has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Amer Prem Water”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $10.72 million 5.01 -$2.83 million ($0.19) -17.71 Amer Prem Water $70,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amer Prem Water has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Amer Prem Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -24.05% -151.77% -57.93% Amer Prem Water N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barfresh Food Group beats Amer Prem Water on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Amer Prem Water

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

