Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evertz Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at C$14.57 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.45 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.38.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of C$112.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8010974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 100.63%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.