Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.63, for a total value of $346,198.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,082.13. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.03, for a total transaction of $330,378.51.

On Monday, November 24th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total transaction of $309,445.18.

On Monday, November 17th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total transaction of $312,386.91.

On Saturday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60.

On Monday, November 10th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69.

On Monday, October 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10.

On Monday, October 13th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78.

On Monday, October 6th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $364,386.77.

META traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $650.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,858,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $670.07 and its 200-day moving average is $707.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,117.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

