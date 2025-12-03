The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 407,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,265. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.