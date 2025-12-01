Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $33.6470, with a volume of 4588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFPM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.46 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 59.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64,483 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 141.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

