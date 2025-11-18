Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a 14.3% increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Aramark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

