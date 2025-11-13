Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Bragg Gaming Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Shares of BRAG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 289,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRAG shares. Benchmark downgraded Bragg Gaming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Bragg Gaming Group worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

