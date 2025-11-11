Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTN. Weiss Ratings raised Gray Media from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Gray Media in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gray Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Media presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Gray Media Price Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Gray Media has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Gray Media’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Insider Transactions at Gray Media

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,016.26. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gray Media by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Gray Media by 13.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Gray Media by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Media during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Gray Media by 638.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

