Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 million. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of HSHP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Himalaya Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Himalaya Shipping

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSHP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himalaya Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himalaya Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

