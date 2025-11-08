Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 million. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.03%.
Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of HSHP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.
Himalaya Shipping Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSHP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himalaya Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himalaya Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
