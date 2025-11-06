NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$870.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.4 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.350-2.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 876,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,219. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $219.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,092.49. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,133.20. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $442,273. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

