Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%
NASDAQ:TARS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 825,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,182. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $76.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,545,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 143,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,924. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $332,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 812,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,966,309.22. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Average Calculator
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Alphabet a Buy After Its Blowout Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.