Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:TARS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 825,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,182. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $76.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,545,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 143,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,924. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $332,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 812,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,966,309.22. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 779.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 220.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

