Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.97.

Tesla Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $448.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.32, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Tesla by 833.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

