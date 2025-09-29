Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Issues Earnings Results

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 75.91% and a net margin of 70.17%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. 6,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of -0.01.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.97%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

