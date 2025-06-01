Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 128,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,959. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 259.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.
About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
