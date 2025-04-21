First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTHY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 134,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,830. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 169,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,970. This trade represents a 21.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHY. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.