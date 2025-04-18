Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 14166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Datametrex AI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.
Datametrex AI Company Profile
Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.
