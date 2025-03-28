Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands stock remained flat at C$46.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 355. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52 week low of C$38.15 and a 52 week high of C$50.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.79.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
