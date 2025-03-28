Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands stock remained flat at C$46.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 355. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52 week low of C$38.15 and a 52 week high of C$50.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.79.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.