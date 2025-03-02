Promising Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – March 2nd

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and Autodesk are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute, or license content such as movies, television shows, music, and video games. These companies operate in dynamic and consumer-driven sectors, where success is often linked to trends, technological advancements, and market demand for new forms of media and entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.45. 24,773,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,593,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.82. 14,604,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

ADSK traded down $8.12 on Friday, reaching $274.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,093,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

