China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,812,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 2,655,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

