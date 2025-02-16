China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,812,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 2,655,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
