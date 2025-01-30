Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Melius

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Melius’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

