Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $165.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.