Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after buying an additional 5,511,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $125.15 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

