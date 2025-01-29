FCG Investment Co Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of FCG Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $267.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

