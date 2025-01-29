Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 121,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

IQVIA stock opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

