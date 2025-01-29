JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JMEE stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.