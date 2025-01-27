Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 16,754 iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

