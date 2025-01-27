Brighton Jones LLC Sells 19,766 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 355.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

