Apeiron RIA LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.76 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.