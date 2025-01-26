Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 46,493 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 562.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 175.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $344.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.57. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.76 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.56.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

