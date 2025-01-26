SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $17.69 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -273.32%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

