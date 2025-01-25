Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $72.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KB shares. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KB

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.