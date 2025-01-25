Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,465 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,856,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,549,000 after purchasing an additional 251,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,790,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 203,967 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AM opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

