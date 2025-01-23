Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.29 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35.40 ($0.44). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.46), with a volume of 114,491 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.29.

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

