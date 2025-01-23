MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.09 ($6.94) and traded as low as GBX 482 ($5.93). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 488.50 ($6.01), with a volume of 42,661 shares traded.

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 564.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,457.58 and a beta of 1.14.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder. Its two-bedroom homes start from circa £100,000. Gleeson’s vision is “Building Homes. Changing Lives”, prioritising areas where people need affordable housing the most.

