Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
