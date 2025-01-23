Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$270.00 to C$310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$264.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$271.91.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$258.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$247.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$237.14. The stock has a market cap of C$32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$191.77 and a 12 month high of C$259.60.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

