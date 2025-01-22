Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Up 15.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) rose 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 115,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 72,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Lanvin Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lanvin Group stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

